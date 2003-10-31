News in Brief
The exhibition will be underway until November 9 at the gallery located in Golha Square.
* The Iranian Photographers’ Center intends to launch three different photography exhibitions on November 4.
Gallery 1 will exhibit works of the IRIB’s photographers including Mas’oud Zenderouh, Ali-Asghar Davoudabadi, Mohammad Eslami Rad, As’ad Naqshbandi, and Ali Nikraftar.
Gallery 2 will host some photos on traditional dances by Mohammad Khodabakhsh.
A selection of shots by AFP’s photographers will be also on display in Gallery 3.
The Iranian Photographers’ Center is located in western end of Somayyeh St.
* The Embassy of Mexico in Tehran plans to hold a festival for Mexican short films on November 3-6 at library of the embassy.
Dubbed “Altar of the Dead,” the festival aims to honor heroes of the Mexican revolution.
* An exhibition of photography by Morteza Majidi is to open today at Seyhoun Gallery. The exhibit will run through until November 7 at the gallery on Khaled Eslamboli Ave.
* Bamdad Gallery is to hold an exhibition of watercolor by Seyed Nezam Emamifar on November 6-20. The gallery is on Fajr St., Motahhari Ave.
* An exhibition of artworks including drawing and sculpture works by Siamak Sharifan will open on November 8. The exhibit will continue until Nov.13.