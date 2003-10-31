News in Brief

TEHRAN (Mehr News Agency) -- * The Iranian artist Hannibal Alkhas is going to open an exhibition of his drawings and paintings as well as a dozen of his pupils’ works, named “Celebration of 60 Years Painting,” at Tarrahan Azad Gallery today.

The exhibition will be underway until November 9 at the gallery located in Golha Square.

* The Iranian Photographers’ Center intends to launch three different photography exhibitions on November 4.

Gallery 1 will exhibit works of the IRIB’s photographers including Mas’oud Zenderouh, Ali-Asghar Davoudabadi, Mohammad Eslami Rad, As’ad Naqshbandi, and Ali Nikraftar.

Gallery 2 will host some photos on traditional dances by Mohammad Khodabakhsh.

A selection of shots by AFP’s photographers will be also on display in Gallery 3.

The Iranian Photographers’ Center is located in western end of Somayyeh St.

* The Embassy of Mexico in Tehran plans to hold a festival for Mexican short films on November 3-6 at library of the embassy.

Dubbed “Altar of the Dead,” the festival aims to honor heroes of the Mexican revolution.

* An exhibition of photography by Morteza Majidi is to open today at Seyhoun Gallery. The exhibit will run through until November 7 at the gallery on Khaled Eslamboli Ave.

* Bamdad Gallery is to hold an exhibition of watercolor by Seyed Nezam Emamifar on November 6-20. The gallery is on Fajr St., Motahhari Ave.

* An exhibition of artworks including drawing and sculpture works by Siamak Sharifan will open on November 8. The exhibit will continue until Nov.13.