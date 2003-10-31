City Theater to Debut “Mourning for Siyavosh” Tomorrow

TEHRAN (Mehr News Agency) -- The Iranian director Pari Saberi will stage her new drama, “Mourning for Siyavosh,” in City Theater on Sunday, the Public Relations Office of the theater announced in a statement released on Friday.

This time Saberi has picked up a love story from the Ferdowsi’s masterpiece Shahnameh.

Saberi has already directed “Yusuf & Zuleikha,” another love story from Ferdowsi’s Shahnameh. Her plays are usually written based on works of Iranian great poets. The statement reads, “Saberi’s soul is enriched with a great love for Iran.”

According to the statement, she intends to commemorate Ferdowsi, as a “man who laid the groundwork for Persian literature and poetry” by her drama.

City Theater will host the drama for 40 nights.