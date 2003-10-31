Why Should Iran Cooperate with the U.S.?

Iranian government spokesman Abdollah Ramezanzadeh said on Wednesday that the United States cannot threaten to freeze Iranian assets and fabricate charges against Iran and then call for talks. He also added that the U.S. is expected to take practical measures to improve relations with Iran.

Ramezanzadeh made the comments during his weekly press conference in response to the recent remarks of U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Richard Armitage's proposal to initiate talks. Also, State Department spokesman Richard Boucher said it was up to Iran to open the door to better relations. Meanwhile, he noted that the U.S. remains deeply concerned about "objectionable and damaging policies" that Iran had pursued with regard to "supporting terrorism" as well as in some other areas. He added, "And we remain particularly concerned by the presence of senior Al-Qaeda figures in Iran."

Furthermore, one day after a senior State Department official suggested that Washington could hold limited talks with Iran, White House spokesman Scott McClellan said on Wednesday that Iran should hand over members of Al-Qaeda currently detained in the Islamic Republic and change its behavior, especially concerning its alleged relationship with Al-Qaeda and a related group, Ansar al-Islam.

It is ironic that the U.S., which is the main sponsor of state terrorism in the world, accuses other countries of supporting terrorism. In another paradox, Armitage on Tuesday called the U.S. support of the terrorist Mojahedeen-e Khalq Organization (MKO) in Iraq a mistake.

In fact, U.S. officials' contradictory remarks about Iran over the past few days have confused the media and political circles. But, given the ever-increasing problems the U.S. has caused for itself in Afghanistan, in Iraq, and in the region as a whole, it is not very difficult to discover the reasons behind U.S. officials’ contradictory remarks.

The occupation of Iraq has become one of the most serious problems for the U.S. Also, the world has become aware that the U.S.–led coalition forces are not welcome in Iraq and that the Iraqi people are fed up with the lack of security.

It is now clear that the U.S. failure to establish security in Iraq has forced it to think about cooperation with Iraq’s neighboring countries, including Iran, to achieve its objectives.

Moreover, officials in Washington have always ignored Iran’s role and position in regard to developments in the Middle East. In the meantime, the U.S. and the Zionist regime’s policy on the issue of Iran’s peaceful nuclear program has failed. They did not expect Iran to successfully conclude discussions with France, Britain, and Germany and expected the talks to fail, which would have led to the issue being referred to the United Nations Security Council and possibly a UN resolution against Iran.

However, the White House and the Zionist regime have made no serious response to the European countries’ announcement of their readiness to expand relations with Iran. Given the facts, it is not hard to understand why U.S. officials have been making such contradictory remarks. By resorting to the issues of Al-Qaeda, Ansar al-Islam, and terrorism, Washington is trying to pressure Iran in an attempt to extricate itself from the Iraqi quagmire. Finally, the question arises: Since Iran does not have any relations or links with the U.S., why should it cooperate with it by giving it information?