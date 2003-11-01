Iran Must Attend to Some Technicalities Before Signing Additional Protocol to NPT

TEHRAN (Mehr News Agency) — Ja’far Golbaz, the rapporteur of the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, said here Wednesday that despite Iran’s decision to sign the additional protocol to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), it is still unclear what decision the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors will make in the agency’s upcoming session and doubts still linger as to whether the Europeans will live up to their commitments.

Golbaz mentioned the session held yesterday by the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Commission which was attended by Iranian Foreign Minister Kamal Kharrazi and Gholam-Reza Aqazadeh, the chairman of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization.

He told the Mehr News Agency that during the session Kharrazi presented a report on the meeting held between European and Iranian officials in Tehran, the additional protocol to the NPT, and the final agreed statement and answered MPs’ questions. The foreign minister said that Iran must submit a report about its nuclear activities and the Tehran meeting to the IAEA and will be able to sign the protocol after the report is approved by the agency’s executive board.

“Iran must attend to certain technicalities before signing the protocol and we are waiting for positive signs in the future from the IAEA and its board of governors,” Golbaz said.

He expressed hope that signing the protocol would prevent the United Nations Security Council from censuring Iran and decrease the international pressure and military threats against Iran.

Golbaz added that this measure would pave the way for the expansion of regional and nuclear cooperation with other countries.

The official also said that the meeting held in Tehran with European officials led to the peaceful resolution of the dispute about Iran’s nuclear program.

Golbaz stated that Iran made a serious decision because there was a possibility that the issue would become a long-term crisis.

He concluded by saying that Iran had resolved the crisis by announcing that it would sign the additional protocol to the NPT.