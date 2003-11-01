UNICEF Sends Iranian Textbooks for Iraqi Pupils

TEHRAN (IRNA) -- Head of the media department of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) representative office in Iran, Hamid Mar’ashi, here on Saturday said that to promote education in Iraq and prompt children to return to school, the textbooks published in Iran to this end were dispatched to Iraq in two parties.

He told IRNA that the dispatched books numbering four million volumes are to be distributed in 18 provinces.

"The first convoy consisting of one million books was dispatched to seven Iraqi provinces, including Karbala, by 13 trailers via Khosravi border in Kermanshah province.

The UNICEF commissioner said, "The second convoy comprising three million textbooks was dispatched by 23 trailers to another 11 Iraqi provinces through Shalamcheh border in Khuzestan province and Khosravi border.

"The textbooks aiming to respond to the educational demands of Iraqi pupils have been written and published in Tehran for various educational levels," he concluded.