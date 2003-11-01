Saddam's Capture "Only a Question of Time": White House CRAWFORD, Texas, Oct 31 (AFP) - Former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein, still at large after he was ousted from power by U.S.led forces, is likely to be found and arrested soon, the White House said F

LOS ANGELES (AFP) -- California's two governors -- outgoing leader Gray Davis and governor-elect Arnold Schwarzenegger -- on Friday put past rivalries behind them and united publicly over the state's fire disaster.

The men jointly opened an emergency relief centre for some of the tens of thousands of people forced out of their homes by raging wildfires that have devastated southern California.

"The governor and I met some folks who have lost everything, they have no home, their homes have gone up in smoke, the least we can do is put a cheque in their hands," Davis said.

The occasion marked only the second time that Davis and Schwarzenegger -- who is expected to be sworn in as governor on November 17 after winning an October 7 special election that ousted Davis -- have met face-to-face.

The show of unity came as the state battled one of the worst-ever fire disasters in the state that ravaged 3,000 square kilometers (1,200 square miles), burned 3,179 buildings, including 2,863 homes, and swallowed up whole towns.

Schwarzenegger praised the nearly 15,000 firefighters battling the 17 fires that erupted 11 days ago. "Those firefighters are true heroes," he said as he stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Davis.