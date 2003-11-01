Sri Lanka Tigers Seek Lion's Share of Power in Landmark Peace Deal

COLOMBO (AFP) -- Sri Lanka's Tamil Tiger rebels have sought a federal state with the lion's share of power for themselves in historic proposals aimed at ending three decades of ethnic bloodshed, diplomats said Saturday.

The rebel Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) called for an Interim Self-Governing Authority (ISGA) in their first ever blueprint for peace in a country where more than 60,000 people have been killed in violence.

The eight-page document handed over to the Colombo government through Norwegian peace brokers Friday envisages that the ISGA raise taxes, maintain law and order, control trade and negotiate foreign loans and funding.

The final draft of the LTTE proposes that the ISGA functions until they reach a final peace deal with the Sri Lankan government or for a maximum period of five years.

Thereafter, the Tigers propose elections under an independent elections commission to be appointed by the ISGA.

Diplomatic sources said the Tigers were also proposing separate institutions to administer justice in the embattled northern and eastern regions.

A separate court is proposed to give ruling on disputes arising from the agreement with the Colombo government on setting up the interim administration. The two and a quarter page preamble to the ISGA document outlines the LTTE as being acknowledged by minority Tamils "as their authentic representative."

The rebels do not want to afford the "foremost place" to any religion although a majority of those in the embattled areas are Hindus. The Sri Lankan constitution grants the "foremost" position to Buddhism.

The Tigers propose that the ISGA have members appointed by them, the government as well as the Muslim community which is the second largest minority in the island after Tamils.

However, the exact number of members in the ISGA are not spelt out in the eight-page document although in an earlier draft the rebels mentioned up to 100 members.

The ISGA is also to broadly enjoy all powers devolved under the country's 13th amendment to the constitution which was the first step towards establishing a de facto federal state in the island. "The ISGA shall have plenary power for the governance of the Northeast, including powers in relation to resettlement, rehabilitation, reconstruction, and development, including improvement and upgrading of existing services and facilities, raising revenue, including imposition of taxes, revenue, levies and duties, law and order and over land."

The government is expected to come up with its reaction to the LTTE's historic proposals Saturday.

The Tigers had never put down in writing before their plan for an administrative structure to politically end the bloodshed and diplomats see the latest development as the most significant step in the peace process.

The Tigers were recognizing Norway's peace broking role in their preamble and also calls names the international court of justice in The Hague as the final arbitrator in any dispute with the Colombo government.