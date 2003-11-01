Oil Prices Bounce Back After Recent Losses

NEW YORK (AFP) -- Oil prices rebounded Friday in a technical correction after several days of losses triggered by easing concerns about U.S. crude oil inventories, traders said.

New York's benchmark light sweet crude contract for delivery in December advanced 64 cents to 29.11 dollars a barrel. Brent North Sea crude oil for December rose 60 cents to 27.70 dollars.

"It was technical buying, there was no news," said Fimat U.S.A. market analyst John Kilduff.

Prices had sustained a loss of over four percent through the week, hit by Wednesday's figures showing U.S. crude stocks had risen for the third week in a row.

"Prices are retracing a little at the moment -- we are just seeing a bit of a correction," said trader Paul Goodhew at GNI-Man Financial in London. "We feel that the downside is still there, that people will probably still come in and sell this market, but prices are probably down enough on the week."

The market derived little support from a 3.5-percent production cut by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, due to take effect from Saturday.

"Brent crude futures have fallen almost 14 percent since the market hit post-Iraq war highs following OPEC's announcement in September that it will cut crude production from November, with the cut coming into action" on Saturday, said analysts at the Sucden brokerage firm.