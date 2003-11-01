OPEC Girding For Glut Effect on Oil Prices

VIENNA (Associated Press) -- OPEC expects oil prices to stay stable through the rest of the year, but is concerned that a glut on the market could push prices too low next year, Secretary General Alvaro Silva said here on Friday.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries will work to maintain prices to avoid risking a drop in supply because of too-low prices, Silva said.

"The concern is more that there will be a drop in prices than that there will be high prices," he said. "The concern is that there will be a lot of oil in the coming year in the market, and we don't want too low prices as in 1998."

Back then, OPEC prices fell below $11 US a barrel.

OPEC has since introduced a policy of adjusting the output if the price stays above or below a price band of $22 to $28 per barrel for an extended period of time.

The reference basket price has recently hovered just above the upper limit, but it returned to within-band price Wednesday and yesterday.

Silva said he expects non-OPEC countries to co-operate to keep the market balanced, adding that he couldn't imagine a situation where OPEC members would have to make further cuts unilaterally without any support from oil producers outside the organization.

He said he plans to discuss co-operation with Russian oil officials during a Nov. 3-6 visit to Moscow for an oil conference.

Other OPEC officials plan talks with Mexican authorities, he added.

An output reduction of 900,000 barrels per day off the current 25.4 million barrels a day would be implemented tomorrow as planned, he said, adding it could be reconsidered when the group meets next Dec. 4. "We need to wait for a period

[before the effects of the cut can be evaluated]," he said.