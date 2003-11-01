World Mining Congress Begins in New Delhi

NEW DELHI (IRNA) -- Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam inaugurated the five-day Coal Mining Congress Expo - 2003 here on Saturday with the participation of Esh'aq Jahangiri, Islamic Republic of Iran's minister for industries and mines as well as 1,500 delegates from 60 countries.

According to IRNA reporter, Kalam in the conference titled 'Mining in the 21st Century Quo Vadis' said information, communication and technology (ICT) in oil and gas sector is useful in many ways. The 3-D imaging and planning will bridge the gap between the developed and developing countries.

He pointed out that for the mining industry to become more efficient and for its modernization, it was essential to use information technology and its tools.

India's Minister for Coal, Karia Munda in his address also said, minerals are basic inputs for industrial growth which sustain the society. Mining has been playing a dominant role in meeting the demand of minerals.

He said the congress provides an outstanding forum for exchange of ideas in the ever-changing scenario of mining technology and related areas. It is imperative that the existing technologies are upgraded to match with the current international practice for survival of the mining industry in the present competitive environment, he added.

As a part of the Congress, an Expo is also being held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi during the five days. State of the art technology in the field of mining, equipment, machinery from the world over will be on display at the Expo.

International industrial giants in the field like Terex Mining, Rio Tinto, BHP Billion, Eimco Elecon, FFE Minerals, Ingersoll Rand, Joy Mining, De Beers etc. are represented in the display.

A 10-member strong Iranian delegation which arrived here Saturday morning led by Esh'aq Jahangiri, minister for industries and mines, Jafar Sarghini, deputy minister of mines among other leading Parliamentarians are participating in the Congress.