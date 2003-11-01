Corruption Blamed for Leaving Wealthy Georgia Mired in Poverty

TBILISI (AFP) -- The former Soviet republic of Georgia readied Saturday for a parliamentary poll in which one issue will dominate -- why is this fertile land rich in natural resources and with dozens of millionaire businessmen struggling in abject poverty?

In the minds of many voters -- and independent experts -- the answer is a government that has let corruption and the illegal economy flourish and now finds that it cannot raise the taxes needed to help relieve poverty.

Georgia used to be the fruit bowl of the Soviet Union. Because of this, its people enjoyed the highest per capita income of any Soviet satellite.

After independence in 1991, its economy endured the same agonies as the rest of the old Communist bloc. By the middle of the 1990s though, it was starting to recover and on the face of it, the economy looks in good shape today.

The currency is stable, inflation is low and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the year to September grew by 8.3 percent.

Factories that have stood empty since independence are being revived and huge sums are being earned from the transit of goods across Georgia, which is at a key crossroads for trade between Europe and Asia.

Swanky apartment blocs are going up all over the capital, Tbilisi, and drivers are trading in their beaten-up Soviet saloons for western cars, mostly imported from Germany.

But there is another side to the Georgian economy. Around the corner from Tbilisi's newly-opened Marriot Hotel, an angry crowd of elderly people were waiting on Friday to receive their pensions -- which are often late.

The problem lies in the government's inability to tax the country's economic activity: revenue collection as a percentage of GDP is the lowest in any former Soviet republic, according to the expert.

The huge black economy pays no tax and smuggling across Georgia's borders accounts for more of the revenue shortfall.

For example, one US-funded study found that the government was failing to collect 250 million dollars (215 million euros) a year in tariffs on imported oil products. That amounts to a quarter of the country's budget. "There is a very, very large untaxed and unregistered economy," said the western experts. "The key issue is that this affects the government's ability to provide goods and services."

With budget revenues way below what they should be, the government is now almost broke and has this year missed some repayments on its 1.75-billion-dollar foreign debt.

As a result, state benefits are tiny and often go unpaid, state employees' wages are also paltry and late, while gas and electricity bills are crippling consumers because the state can no longer afford to subsidize them.

Things have gotten so bad that in some government-owned buildings, anyone wanting to use the elevators has to drop a coin in a slot because there are no funds to operate them.

Opinion polls suggest that voters going to the polls on Sunday will punish the government for Georgia's economic malaise. The pro-government bloc is expected to lose its majority in parliament.

But observers fear it will take more than that to lick corruption and give Georgia's poor a share in their country's wealth.