International Community Not Fooled By Propaganda Against Iran

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Mohamed ElBaradei said in Canada on Thursday that the report Iran filed on October 23, a week ahead of the October 31 deadline the IAEA set for Iran to prove it is not making nuclear weapons, "looks comprehensive."

ElBaradei said that the inspections by IAEA experts in Iran were well underway and that he would present a report to the agency's governing board later this month. In an interview with the German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, ElBaradei once again stressed Iran's right to have a peaceful nuclear program, saying, "According to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), every country has the right to use nuclear technology for peaceful purposes. This applies also to Iran."

Given Iran's full and voluntary cooperation with the IAEA, ElBaradei’s recent remarks about the Iranian nuclear program and his satisfaction with Iran's cooperation with the IAEA were not unusual because, contrary to U.S. officials' claims, Iranian nuclear activities have been peaceful and transparent.

As a matter of fact, Iran advocates banning all nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction (WMD) from the region in order to make the Middle East a WMD-free zone.

But, despite Iran's transparent and full cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog, the United States and the Zionist regime have launched a disinformation campaign against the country. However, Iran's initiative to invite the British, French, and German foreign ministers to Tehran on October 21 and its decision to sign up to the tougher inspections regime set out in 93+2 Protocol to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) thwarted the U.S. and the Zionist regime's plot. Despite ElBaradei's satisfaction with the Iranian nuclear program and his welcoming the European countries' decision to transfer nuclear technology to Iran, U.S. State Department spokesman Richard Boucher called for the IAEA to carry out a precise and comprehensive review of Iran's report to the agency. He reiterated each of the IAEA's specific demands and referred to the upcoming meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors scheduled for November 20 and 21, saying, "The IAEA board will have to make the judgment to decide whether (Iran's) actions ... comply fully with these standards."

However, political analysts believe the harsh approach of the U.S. toward the IAEA is due to the failure of Washington’s propaganda campaign about Iran's nuclear program.

Iran's representative to the IAEA, Ali Akbar Salehi, will present Iran's official request to sign the protocol to the nuclear watchdog this week. It seems that the latest U.S. plot to pressure and isolate the Islamic Republic of Iran will fail just like the previous plots.