Tehran Convention Will Ease Coop Among Caspian States: Safari

TEHRAN (IRNA) – Iran’s Special Envoy for Caspian Sea Affairs Mahdi Safari said here Wednesday that the Convention on the Caspian Sea environment (Tehran Convention) will prepare ground for cooperation between Caspian Sea littoral states in various fields.

"The convention was finalized in joint cooperation of the Caspian Sea littoral states and support of international organizations and United Nations Environment Program (UNEP)," Safari said.

He noted that the Caspian Sea’s ecosystem can be very effective in regional situation including climate, agriculture and living.

"The Islamic Republic is very sensitive in regards to the Caspian Sea environment and took several measures to reduce the environmental pollution of the sea," Safari said.

He assessed the signing of the Tehran Convention as among important steps to protect the environment of the sea.

Pointing to the impacts of the convention on cooperation among Caspian Sea’s littoral states to determine its legal regime, the official said the convention would be a good example for cooperation of the sea’s littoral states in other issues.

The five littoral states of the Caspian Sea can hold negotiations in determining the legal regime of the Caspian Sea and to reach an acceptable result in this regard, Safari said.

The five coastal states of the Caspian Sea -- Iran, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan -- are at odds over the division of the land-locked sea which still lacks a new legal regime to exploit its resources after the fall of the Soviet Union.

Iran calls for a condominium or common sovereignty on the sea and has made it known that it will reject any unilateral action for energy exploration in the sea before the issue of the legal regime is settled.

The Convention for the Protection of the Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea (Tehran Convention) was signed by the plenipotentiary representatives of the five littoral countries of the sea here Tuesday.

According to the Tehran Convention, all Caspian Sea littoral countries are committed to take all necessary measures, individually or collectively, to reduce and control pollution of the sea.

Adopting all measures to save, protect and rehabilitate the environmental resources of the sea, using its resources in a manner that would not inflict any damage on the sea’s living environment, cooperation among littoral states as well as their collaboration with relevant international bodies are among other issues agreed upon within the framework of the convention.