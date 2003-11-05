Khatami: Iran, India Owe Independence to Their Leaders

TEHRAN (IRNA) -- President Mohammad Khatami here on Wednesday discussed with visiting Speaker of Indian Lower House of the Parliament (Lok Sabha) Manohar Joshi matters of mutual interest.

A report released by the presidential media office said that in the meeting, the president referred to Iran-India parliamentary ties as a sign of close ties between the peoples of the two states and hoped that the visit will contribute to further expansion of cooperation.

Turning to India's geographical, historical and cultural position as well as the attempts of its government and nation to restore their deserving status in today's world, he noted that the great nations of Iran and India owe their independence to their resistance and campaigns as well as the leadership of such mighty figures as the late Imam Khomeini and Mahatma Gandhi.

The president reiterated that India and Iran should give special priority to making progress.

"Given that advancement requires tranquility and stability in the region, we launch campaign against violence, arrogance and terrorism. However, unfortunately those seeking hegemony have imposed an atmosphere of violence on the world.

"By relying on our nation and honorable history, as a harbinger of peace we voice the motto of peace in defiance of war, occupation and terrorism," he added.

Referring to the call for bolstering of bilateral economic relations by the high-ranking officials of both states, he underlined that closer cooperation between the private sectors, joint investments and tripartite cooperation among Iran, India and Afghanistan will be in the interest of the involved parties and the region.

India’s Manohar Joshi also expressed the grave significance of President Khatami's visit to New Delhi and the agreements reached between the two countries.

He referred to formation of Iran-India Parliamentary Friendship Group and their joint economic commission as an important step towards expansion of ties.

The Indian official underlined the need for cooperation between the two states in campaign against terrorism to access further welfare and progress and hoped that the level of bilateral economic relations will keep growing, given the active presence of Iranian and Indian tradesmen. Denouncing the outlooks based on the conflict between Islam and democracy, he said, "It should be proved to the world that Islam and democracy are in harmony."

Majlis speaker Mahdi Karroubi also held separate talks with Joshi. In this meeting Karrubi said that Iran has suffered the most from terrorism and calls for all-out campaign against this phenomenon to root out its origins and causes.

Karrubi criticized unilateralism of certain big powers and said it is the reason and factor for extremist moves.

Karrubi said the U.S. one-sided support for Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon's crimes in the occupied territories is a point which would not help solve problems and instead jeopardize peace and stability in the region and the world.

Joshi also said New Delhi considers terrorism as a threat to global security and calls for mutual cooperation.