6,500 Cars Stolen in ND as Parking Attendants Help Thieves to Keys

NEW DELHI (AFP) -- Parking attendants in cahoots with thieves have already stolen 6,500 vehicles this year in India's capital, police warned Wednesday.

***The Hindustan Times*** newspaper quoted police as saying plans to steal a posh new car were usually hatched in the city's overcrowded parking lots.

"The recent arrest of several parking lot attendants has led the police to discover the latest auto-theft method," said the newspaper. "It goes something like this: You leave your keys with the attendant for the day; he makes a wax impression of it and passes it on to car thieves. Sometimes, with details like your address -- most people leave their car (registration) papers in the glove compartment."

The report said police had arrested one of the kingpins, Rambabu Yadav, a municipal contractor whose employees made wax impressions of keys to fancy cars and bikes left by their owners outside offices in the heart of the commercial district Connaught Place.

"The thieves have their preferences ... they usually go for cars that are in demand in (India's) northeast or in Nepal," said Deependra Pathak, head of the crime branch of the Delhi Police.

He warned that thieves were picking on the rugged "Scorpio" sports utility vehicle as it was a rage in Nepal.

"There is also a curious demand for Hero Honda bikes. The bikes are stolen for a different reason and a different market: The engines can be used as generators and these are in demand in rural areas and small towns," added the report. "The Maruti 800 still tops the list of stolen makes by some margin ... partly to the fact that the car legally costs over 500,000 rupees (10,416 dollars) in Nepal."

Delhi has a population of up to 15 million and parking space is scarce.