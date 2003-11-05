Ojaqi Wins World Wushu Fight

TEHRAN (Mehr News Agency) -- Hossein Ojaqi Tuesday handed Iran the first win at the 7th World Wushu Championships, demolishing his Swiss rival in Macau, China.

According to Iran's Martial Arts Federation, Ojaqi handed the Switzerland's representative an 8-3 humiliating defeat.

Ojaqi, who has won 11 Asian, international, and world gold medals will meet a Canadian player in his second clash.

In -70kg, Mohammad Aqaei of Iran blamed his hoodoo as he was knocked out of the world event, losing to his Russian opponent with a point less.