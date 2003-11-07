Asefi Calls Anti-Iran Claims in Argentinian Court "Political Lies"

TEHRAN (IRNA) -- Foreign Ministry spokesman Hamid-Reza Asefi here on Friday said the contradictory claims of an individual known as “Witness C” regarding the 1994 bombing of a Jewish community center in Buenos Aires are "political lies".

According to the Information and Press Department of the Foreign Ministry, Asefi in a statement has stressed that the claims of the “Witness C” have no legal basis.

He stressed that the issue is a new attempt to divert the public opinion from the bribery scandal of the judge presiding over the bombing case.

Asefi said the inability of the Argentine court to provide the British court with documented evidence proves that Iran’s earlier positions toward the issue had been true and also depicts the fact that the Argentine Judiciary is serving the interests of the Zionist regime.

He refreshed Iran’s emphasis that the case of the 1994 bombing is politically motivated, stressing that the baseless remarks of “Witness C” are the lies that have been devised by the Zionist circles and the judge of the case to cover up their political plot against the Islamic Republic.