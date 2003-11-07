Legal Win for French 'Positive Discrimination' Case

PARIS (Reuters) -- An unprecedented bid at "positive discrimination" in France saw off a legal challenge on Thursday when a court ruled a top college can pursue policies to boost its student intake from poor neighborhoods.

Now in its third year, the experiment by Paris' Sciences-Po college -- whose past alumni include President Jacques Chirac -- has raised hackles in a country which is officially blind to race, creed and class, and eschews U.S.-style "affirmative action".

Right-wing students complained it breached French equality rights but a Paris court ruled the college could continue the scheme as long as it clearly defined its selection criteria.

Sciences-Po director Richard Descoings said the ruling was "a fundamental legal advance" which could inspire other such positive discrimination projects in France.

"This creates a precedent. We shall apply the points made by the court. But our recruitment (under the scheme) will go ahead as normal in 2004," he told Reuters.

Sciences-Po students are overwhelmingly white and middle class. Twenty-five of 37 students admitted through the scheme this year have a parent born outside France, including children of Algerian, Moroccan and Vietnamese immigrants.

Accepted on a 45-minute oral test rather than the college's tough written exam, students from the program have in the past performed as well as their more privileged peers.

The student group which brought the legal challenge noted that the court acknowledged its complaint that the selection criteria used for the scheme were ill-defined and that more secondary schools should be allowed to take part in the scheme.