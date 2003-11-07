Cancer Cases Against IBM Begin Trial in California

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (Reuters) -- Two former IBM workers were stricken with cancer after being poisoned by the chemicals used in the ultra-clean, sterile rooms where they made computer disks and circuit boards, their lawyer told a jury in opening arguments in a landmark lawsuit on Tuesday.

Alida Hernandez, 73, and James Moore, 62, worked in an IBM hard-drive factory in San Jose, California, and blame long-term exposure to toxins at the plant for their cancers.

But IBM argued that neither worker suffered from systemic chemical poisoning and that there was no scientific evidence to link their cancers to the workplace.

Attorney Richard Alexander, who represents both workers, told the jury that International Business Machines Corp. knew they were suffering from chemical poisoning but concealed that from them even after they visited a company health clinic.

"IBM is liable for fraudulently concealing from workers their chronic chemical poisoning. They were not given the chance to preserve their most valuable asset -- their health," Alexander told the jury of 11 women and one man.

But IBM attorney Robert Weber said that while the company did not dispute that chemical poisoning was possible, there was no evidence of it in this case and no direct link to cancer, which strikes people in all walks of life.

"You will see that no job and no workplace protects people against these diseases," Weber told the jury in his opening statement. ---Closely Watched Case---

The case before Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge, Robert Baines has been closely watched because it challenges the image of working conditions in the computer industry as far safer than traditional manufacturing.

Analysts have said that if the suit -- one of hundreds to be brought against IBM across the nation -- is successful, it could pose a broad, new liability problem for the computer giant and the high-tech industry.