“The Glass Menagerie” Joint Iran-U.S. Drama

TEHRAN (Mehr News Agency) -- The first joint Iran-U.S. drama named “The Glass Menagerie” is to be staged at the 22nd Fajr International Theater Festival in February, 2004.

Iranian director residing in the U.S., Manouchehr Hersini is to direct the play and select the cast among Iranian actors and actresses.

“The Glass Menagerie” is written by Tennessee Williams (1911-1983), the American playwright and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner, and is to participate in the international section of the festival.

Some joint productions of Iran with Italy and Germany such as “The House of Bernarda Alba” (an Irano-German production directed by Roberto Ciulli) were staged in the previous Fajr festivals.