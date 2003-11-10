UEFA Apply Silver Goal Decider for Euro 2004 Playoffs

NYON, Switzerland (Reuters) -- The 'silver-goal rule' will be used to settle the upcoming Euro 2004 playoffs, UEFA said on Monday.

European football's governing body made the decision in order to be consistent after the rule was applied to knock-out matches in other UEFA competitions. It will also be used in the forthcoming Under-21 playoffs.

UEFA replaced the sudden death golden-goal rule with the silver goal which will see extra-time to a maximum of 30 minutes played if the teams are level, having scored the same number of home and away goals, at the end of the second leg.

If one of the teams is ahead after the first 15 minutes of extra-time, the match ends then. If the sides are still level, however, a second 15-minute period is played.

If one of the teams is ahead at the end of 30 minutes of extra time, they win the match. If the result remains deadlocked, a penalty shootout will determine the winners.

UEFA introduced the silver goal after it was decided that the golden goal rule put too much pressure on the match referee and did not allow the team conceding the goal a chance to recover.

The Euro 2004 and European Under-21 Championship playoffs will take place over two legs on November 15/16 and 18/19 November.