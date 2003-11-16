IRGC Not Involved in Political Issues: MP

TEHRAN (Mehr News Agency) - “The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) is responsible for defending the achievements of the ruling system within the framework of constitutional law. Since the major achievements are Velayat-e Faqih (rule by the supreme jurisprudent) and the path of martyrs, the IRGC must be the pioneer in defending them, and this cannot be regarded as a political stance,” MP Hamid Reza Hajbabaei, a member of the Majlis National Security Commission, told the Mehr News Agency.