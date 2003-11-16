Body Created to Carry Out Reforms in Philippine Military After Mutiny

MANILA (AFP) -- A 25-man body has been created to carry out reforms in the Philippine military, nearly four months after disgruntled junior officers launched a failed rebellion against President Gloria Arroyo, it was announced Sunday.

The defense department committee "will formulate the action plan and monitor the implementation of a landmark reform program" and will be headed by retired Lieutenant General Ernesto Carolina, the military's ex-vice chief of staff, Defense Secretary Eduardo Ermita said in a statement.

The "joint defense assessment" (JDA) group was created following a study recently completed by military experts from within the country and the United States and endorsed by both President George W. Bush and Arroyo.

Bush, in his visit here last month, had promised to provide technical assistance, field expertise and millions in funds to a five-year plan to modernize and reform the Philippine military.

The Philippine military is considered as among the weakest and most corrupt in the region.

The reform plan calls for developing effective personnel management, increasing budget and acquisition controls and improving operational and training capacity, among others.

Some 300 junior officers and men took over a portion of the country's financial nerve center in the Makati district of Manila demanding reforms in the military and the resignations of Arroyo and her defense officials over alleged corruption.

They had claimed that certain military officers were behind a series of bombings in the troubled southern Philippines and that arms were from the government armory were being sold to separatist rebels.

Arroyo swiftly quelled the uprising, and all the ringleaders have been detained. She however promised to launch reforms within the armed forces and has been actively engaging restive officers in dialogues in recent months.

Officials said the July rebellion was part of a larger plot to assassinate Arroyo and replace her with a 15-man junta. CAPTION; {File Photo}