Pfizer Donates Medicines for Trachoma Patients

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -- Pfizer Inc., the world's largest drug maker, has recently unveiled plans to donate enough of its Zithromax antibiotic to treat 135 million people for trachoma, the leading cause of preventable blindness.

Pfizer Chairman and Chief Executive Hank McKinnell called the gift "the largest donation of a patented medicine in history," although he declined to put a value on it.

"Obviously it runs into many hundreds of millions of dollars," said Lou Clemente, chairman of the International Trachoma Initiative, a global campaign pursuing the World Health Organization's goal of eliminating the disease by 2020.

Zithromax is the world's largest selling antibiotic, with global sales of over $1.5 billion in 2002.

McKinnell said New York-based Pfizer would hand out the drug over the next five years after providing 8 million doses over the past five years at an estimated cost of $300 million.

Trachoma is a bacterial infection that strikes primarily in dusty, arid nations where clean water and sanitation are scarce. The disease is endemic in 48 countries in the most poverty-stricken parts of Africa, Asia and Latin America.

An estimated 146 million people are infected worldwide, and some 6 million have been blinded by it.

The five-year-old campaign combines curative and preventive measures. In addition to offering the antibiotic, it promotes better facial hygiene to head off the disease at its early stages and provides corrective surgery at late stages.

Trachoma has been a major health problem since ancient times and was common in Europe and North America until the early 20th century.

It is easily spread by hands, clothing or flies that come into contact with the discharge from an infected individual's eyes or nose. Repeated bouts of the infection gradually scar the upper eyelid, forcing the eyelashes to turn in and scratch the cornea, eventually leading to blindness.

The campaign has already met with widespread success in nine countries in Africa and Asia -- Ethiopia, Ghana, Mali, Morocco, Nepal, Niger, Sudan, Tanzania and Vietnam -- and hopes to expand into another 10 countries, including Senegal and Mauritania, over the next five years, officials said.

In Morocco, the first country to sign up for the campaign to eliminate trachoma, cases among children under 10 have been reduced by 90 percent since 1997, the officials said.