Harvesting Saffron in Taibad City begins, 23% Rise

TEHRAN (Mehr News Agency) – Taibad’s growers have begun harvesting saffron from the city’s cultivated farms and they are expecting to have more than 11,000 kg of saffron up to the end of the current crop year of 1382, an official announced here Friday.

Director of Taibad Agricultural Jihad Organization (affiliated to the Agricultural Jihad Ministry) Hosein Elhamipour told ISNA, Iranian Student News Agency, that 4.3 kg per hectare of saffron would be collected from the cultivated lands of Taibad.

According to the samples we have gathered, the figure shows a 23 per cent increase in harvesting saffron compared with the corresponding period the previous year, Elhamipour said.

Saffron is the dried reddish-purple stigma, painstakingly collected from billions of flowers, grown on 2,570 hectares of the fertile lands of Iranian eastern city of Taibad, Khorasan Province.

“We have given the producers of saffron 350 tons of fertilizer as well as some necessary equipment for drying so that all the products are of high quality and highest standard,” the official said.

Traditionally in Iran, saffron is dried in the open air.

In the global market, Iranian saffron now sells for $400 to $500 per kilogram. It is said that Kashmiri saffron, the main Iranian saffron’s rival, is priced at $740.

Shortage of natural and chemical fertilizers, lack of modern irrigation, and successive drought in recent years are among the major problems growers are facing, he said.

“There are not enough facilities for packaging,” the official added, stressing that the lesser production is due to these problems.

However, based on a report by AFP from Chandihara, India, Iran has less land under cultivation for saffron than Kashmir, but the yield there is four times as high because of irrigation.

Analysts believe that the government should give Iranian saffron a distinctive trademark, to enable it to be distinguished from its other competitors, especially from Kashmir and Spain.

The world’s most precious spice is mainly cultivated in Kashmir, Iran, and Southern Europe, particularly Spain.

Saffron is used in a number of Mediterranean dishes. Indians use the valuable spices in rituals and in its form of traditional medicine known as Ayurveda.

Saffron, the dried orange stigmas of the purple crocus flower, is used in pinches in South Asian, Iranian, and Arab foods, particularly rice and sweets. Its name comes from the Arabic word "Safra" meaning yellow. AF/IS END MNA