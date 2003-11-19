NAM Finalizes Their Draft Resolution on Iran’s Nuclear Program

VIENNA (Mehr News Agency) – Members of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) here on Wednesday finalized the draft resolution to be presented at Thursday’s meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

NAM’s draft resolution, which was expected to be released before the IAEA board meeting, expressed appreciation of Iran’s confidence-building measures from September to November.

They have also recalled Iran’s failures to report all of its nuclear energy activities to the IAEA, stressing that the agency should now look forward to the promotion of Iran’s cooperation with the IAEA in the future.

The NAM members have also thanked Iran for responding positively to their demands as well as those of the IAEA that were raised in a September meeting of the Board of Governors.

They have recalled a draft resolution that NAM issued in the September meeting of the Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC) in Kuala Lumpur, and have voiced support for its position that all nations are entitled to peaceful use of nuclear technology.

The NAM states in their Wednesday draft resolution have demanded that Israel be forced to follow the international regulations and accordingly join and respect the international treaties of the IAEA.

Another clause of the NAM draft resolution indicates support for the Tehran Declaration that was signed by Iran and foreign ministers of France, Germany and Britain.

The NAM draft resolution further stresses that all IAEA members including the Islamic Republic of Iran are entitled to use nuclear technology for peaceful purposes. NAM, Europe Consult Over a Common Stance on Iran's Nuclear Issue

Cuba, Malaysia and South Africa as three members of the NAM troika at the IAEA Board of Governors were slated to discuss Iran's nuclear issue with European countries in hours to come.

Following the NAM members' agreement on the generalities of their draft resolution the working party of the movement have decided to consult with the European members of the IAEA board about Europe's proposed resolution on Iran's nuclear issue.

The NAM members will try to add some paragraphs to the proposed European draft resolution.

The NAM members have vowed to support the European countries if they succeed to include some of their points in the European draft resolution and thereby pave the ground for a joint resolution.

The diplomats present in Vienna expressed optimism over the matter calling it a constructive issue if applied. One of them in an interview with the Mehr News Agency said that Europeans are still optimistic about Iran's cooperation with the IAEA.

"The European countries intend to garner the support of the majority members of the IAEA Board of Governors (including the NAM members and the U.S.) and in this way issue their proposed resolution as the final resolution of the IAEA," he said.

The diplomat said that Europeans act somewhat openly in order to reach their goal.

"Up to now there is no important issue against Iran in the proposed resolution and most of its clauses have welcomed and encouraged Iran's further cooperation with the IAEA," he added. "Nevertheless the Europeans have attempted to lash out Iran's past failures through certain clauses of their resolution in order to win the U.S. support and continue their successful cooperation in regard to Iran's nuclear crisis."

However the diplomat stressed that Europe does not intend to raise the crisis from its current technical state in the agency into an international case of the Security Council. U.S. Calls For Long-Term Halt of Iran' Fuel Cycle in IAEA Resolution

The strong and weak supporters of the U.S. at IAEA called on the IAEA Board of Governors to include the issue of the long-term halt of Iran's activities regarding nuclear fuel production in the statement of their resolution.

Following the U.S. failure to convince the IAEA Board of Governors to refer Iran's nuclear issue to the Security Council and after Europe independently adopted a common opposed stance toward the issue the U.S. is now trying to transform Iran's temporary suspension of uranium enrichment into a complete halt of its nuclear fuel activities for a long-term period.

Although Washington's proposal was somewhat issued among the present IAEA experts most of the present sources in Vienna expressed a pessimistic view over Washington's success in regard to the issue.

An expert from the Iranian consulting Board in Vienna told the Mehr News Agency that the majority of the agency's experts have highlighted Iran's increasing and positive cooperation with the IAEA to clarify its nuclear ambiguities as issued in the report of the IAEA Board of Governors adding that Washington's proposal is totally aligned with the dialectics of the IAEA articles of association and other related agreements.

"Therefore the U.S., predicting its failure has stepped down from its tough stance on the issue," he said.

The source added that the majority of IAEA experts and representatives have stressed that forbidding a member country of the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) to continue the process of uranium enrichment under supervision is in fact a violation of its legitimate right and is against the laws of the agency.

In addition members of the IAEA including the world's five nuclear powers have made a commitment according to the NPT on assisting Iran to transfer and develop nuclear technology based on peaceful purposes.

"Due to the politicized atmosphere and political pressure imposed on the IAEA consultations no stance can yet be issued as the agency's final resolution regarding Iran's nuclear issue," he said in conclusion.