CDC Sounds Alarms on Flu Outbreak, Urges Flu Shots

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Warning that an earlier-than-usual influenza outbreak could foreshadow a severe flu season, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control on Monday urged Americans to get a vaccine to guard against infection.

"We're very concerned that the flu season has had an earlier onset than we've seen in many years, and we are seeing some parts of the country that are having very high levels of widespread flu infection," said CDC Director Dr. Julie Gerberding.

She said influenza was particularly widespread in Texas and that Colorado had also been hard hit.

Gerberding said that the Atlanta-based CDC also was concerned about a new strain of flu that does not match the strain in the current vaccine. But she said the vaccine would still provide some protection against the viral infection.

"This is the time for Americans to really step up to the plate and get vaccinated against influenza, especially because this could be a worse-than-usual flu season and especially because we have this particular strain circulating," Gerberding told reporters.

"The point is that people need to get their flu shot," she said.

"We're putting the word out now because the early signs are that, at least in some parts of the country, it's a serious problem and now is a chance.