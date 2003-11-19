Azadegan Seismographic Operations Progress  

TEHRAN (P.I.N.) -- The 3-D seismographic operations in largest Iranian oil field Azadegan has made a 67% progress which is 3% ahead of estimates, a news report said Wednesday.

The report added that 3-D seismographic project in Azadegan set a record 555-shoot headway to raise the eyebrows.

The project is under way on 1,500 square kilometers of land with around 1,007 square km undergoing reflexive measurement. It was predicted to finish in 15 months but it may conclude ahead of schedule thanks to fast progress.

The project is designed for measuring the capacity of the giant oil field and its hydrocarbon contents.

Located in the southwestern Khuzestan province, Azadegan Oil Field was discovered in 1999 and is estimated to hold 31 billion barrels of hydrocarbon. Azadegan is predicted to supply 300,000 barrels per day of oil.