Private Sector Involved in No Power Station Project  

TEHRAN (P.I.N.) -- The private sector has hitherto been deprived of even one single power plant project to generate electricity, a lawmaker said Wednesday. "Our country is developing and we need to boost our electricity generation to m eet growing demands," Ali Yari, deputy head of Majlis Energy Committee, told PIN. He said that Energy Ministry was tasked with power production, adding: "The Energy Ministry has counted on private sector investment to build 12,000 Megawatts of power plants."

Putting the current power production at 33,000 Megawatts, Yari said the Energy Ministry ought to bring the figure to 60,000 in five years.

The MP reiterated that construction of power plants should come out of the state monopoly. He touched on red tape and intransigence of certain directors for offering the projects to the private sector as the problems for monopolized power plant construction.