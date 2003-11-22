Toledo Apologizes to Peruvians for Era of Political Violence

LIMA (AFP) -- Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo late Friday apologized on behalf of Peru's government for deaths, disappearances and internal displacements during political violence in Peru between 1980 and 2000.

"I apologize, in the name of the state, to those who suffered because of the deaths, the disappearances.

To the thousands of displaced, to the disabled, to those who were tortured, to those without papers, in general to all the victims of violence and terror," Toledo said in a message broadcast late Friday.

"As chief of state of a nation afflicted by violence, I cannot avoid the responsibility that falls to me even though we were not governing," Toledo said.