IAAF Agree to Bring Olympics Back to Olympia

BERLIN -- The ruling body of athletics approved on Saturday a plan by the organizers of next year's Olympics to stage the shot put in the sleepy town of Olympia, the birthplace of the ancient Games.

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), holding a council meeting in Berlin, said the shot put competition for both men and women would take place in Olympia before the start of the main athletics program, which will be staged in the Olympic stadium in Athens.

"IAAF council agreed unanimously that this proposal was a unique opportunity to link the ancient origin of our sport with athletics in the 21st century as well as to promote the central role of athletics in the Olympic Games," said IAAF president Lamine Diack. "This will be a tremendous opportunity to show a worldwide audience the purity and excitement of athletics competition in a sacred setting," he added. "The shot put may now become one of the highlights of the Games."