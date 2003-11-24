U.S., Zionists’ Double Standard, Animosity Against Islamic world

TEHRAN (Mehr News Agency) -- “ The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the U.S., by turning a blind eye on Israel and at the same time accusing Iran of trying to gain access to nuclear weapons, are actually playing double standard and supporting Israel,” said Saturday an Arab journalist.

“The accusations launched against the Iranian peaceful nuclear energy program were basically made by Zionist circles in a bid to divert the world public attention from the Zionist regime’s stockpile of atomic warfare,” added the editor in chief of the daily Al Qods al Arabi, Abdul Bari Atwan in an interview with the Mehr News Agency.

Abdul Bari Atwan also criticized the current approach adopted by the IAEA toward the issue of the Iranian nuclear energy program and the provocative measures taken by the Zionist regime and the U.S. in order to refer the issue to the United Nations Security Council.

The political analyst maintained that those who question Iran’s peaceful nuclear energy program should be asked, first of all, why the Israeli regime’s appalling stockpile of nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destruction (WMD’s) should be overlooked while Iran, as a signatory to the nuclear Non Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and with a transparent peaceful nuclear program, should be dealt with so unjustly.

He further said that meanwhile the Zionist regime has neither signed the NPT nor stopped its development of nuclear programs.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the editor in chief of the Al Qods al Arabi daily explained that the U.S. and the Zionist regime by taking a policy of double standard against Iran and turning a blind eye on the Israeli regime have proven their animosity against the Islamic world.