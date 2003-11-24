Iraq Pipeline on Fire North of Baiji Refinery

BAIJI, Iraq (Reuters) -- A pipeline running north from the Iraqi oil refinery of Baiji was on fire on Monday, witnesses said, but it was not immediately clear if it was the main oil export pipeline to Turkey.

Flames were shooting more than 25 feet (seven metres) into the air and thick clouds of black smoke were pouring from the broken line, about 50 km (32 miles) north of Baiji, a refining town which handles oil from Iraq's northern Kirkuk fields.

Oil officials at the scene said the pipeline had been exposed by an explosion several months ago and they suspected spilled oil nearby had been set ablaze, causing the latest fire.

Saboteurs have repeatedly blown up and set fire to Iraq's main oil export pipeline running north to Turkey in recent months in a show of defiance against the U.S. military occupation and in an effort to disrupt Iraq's reconstruction.

The oilfields at Kirkuk, about 250 km north of Baghdad, are a major economic lifeline for Iraq, but the U.S.-led coalition is struggling to resume exports from the fields in the face of sabotage and old and decrepit infrastructure.