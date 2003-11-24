34 Firms Show Interest in Nigerian Oil Refineries  

ABUJA (Business Report) -- Thirty-four firms had expressed an interest in buying Nigeria's four ailing oil refineries, due to be sold under the nation's slow-moving privatisation drive, Julius Bala, the director-general of the Bureau of Public Enterprises, said on Friday.

One of the refineries, in the southern city of Port Harcourt, would be sold this year. Bala said that by the November 15 deadline, "we received 34 expressions of interest in respect of the four refineries". He did not name the 34 firms interested in acquiring a 51 percent equity stake in the refineries.

Nigeria also planned to sell stakes in three paper mills, five vehicle assembly plants, two fertiliser companies and the moribund Nigeria Machine Tools company before December 2005, he said.