Iran, Victim of Instability in Region: Advisor to Japanese PM

Following is an exclusive interview with Yukio Okamoto, advisor to Japan's Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi. Q= We are aware of Japan's sensitivities about the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (WMD.) So despite Iran's transparent nuclear energy program and a close cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and a statement by the IAEA director general Mohamed ElBaradei that no evidence has been found that Iran has been seeking a nuclear weapons program, your ambassador took a hard stance against Iran at the IAEA session held in Vienna, why?