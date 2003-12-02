Achieving Nuclear Technology is a National Honor: IAOIS

TEHRAN (Mehr News Agency) - The Islamic Association of Overseas Iranian Students has put forth a statement on the IAEA resolution on Iran. Following are excerpts of this statement:

“Western countries have never helped The Islamic Republic of Iran with its nuclear technology but the USA and several other countries have disregarded regulations and have helped the Zionist Regime in the construction of its nuclear bombs. The unfair pressure that has been put upon Iran to deprive it from nuclear technology requires the understanding and cooperation of all domestic officials and foreign countries oppressed by the U.S. government.”

The recent events supported by the U.S.- the only country to kill 200 thousand people with its nuclear Bomb in Japan and a country which has shamelessly used nuclear warfare in the Balkans, Iraq and Afghanistan- are obviously a hostile attempt against the people of Iran. We are currently aware that the Zionist Regime has nuclear warheads in its arsenal and has not signed any international nuclear agreements and is expanding its nuclear arsenal by the financial, technical and political support of the U.S. On the other hand, India and Pakistan have had a large amount of nuclear activities and have tried to create nuclear energy and nuclear bombs and performed underground nuclear tests many times. In none of these cases did anyone respond.

On the Tehran Agreement and Iran’s cooperation with the European Union “Iran cooperated with international organizations so well that the world now believes that Iran’s nuclear activity is for peaceful purposes. We must stand up against the pressure being imposed upon Iran regarding its nuclear technology. We must not step down and definitely halt production and obtaining fuel for our nuclear plants. Nuclear energy is a national issue, which must not be mingled with the differences between the political wings of the country. We must have unison on this issue. On the role of the Majlis in the country in the IAEA agreement “Due to the heavy duty shouldered by each and every member of the Majlis, we kindly request that they discuss the items of agreements and resolutions that have been made because of the vow that they have taken to defend the Islamic Revolution and ensure the liberation of the country and to eliminate any sort of error or flaw that they may contain and not to approve what runs counter to national interests.” “Unfortunately Western countries are not responsible towards their promises to us and it has repeatedly happened that they have disregarded their legal duties. Therefore, the country officials must consider all issues and be ready for any circumstance. In addition, we request that the officials of the Islamic republic of Iran reduce economic relations with countries such as Canada and Japan which took a hostile stance towards Iran in the nuclear issue so they understand that they have to pay a price for cooperating with the U.S.A. in illegal and unjust matters.” JS/IS END MNA