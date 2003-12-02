Iran, Djibouti Stress Expansion of Ties

TEHRAN (IRNA) -- Iranian President Mohammad Khatami and his visiting Djiboutian counterpart Ismail Omar Guelle stressed here Tuesday on expansion of bilateral relations.

Speaking to reporters the two presidents expressed hope that their discussions will herald closer mutual ties.

Khatami said Iran regards expansion of relations with African, Asian and Islamic countries as priorities in its foreign policy.

"Stability and security are vital affairs for developing nations which should strive to expedite the process of socio-economic development," the Iranian president underlined.

Khatami said Djibouti is strategically located and as an Islamic country Iran attaches important role in strengthening cooperation with the east African country.

For his part, Guelle said the aim of the meeting is to strengthen ties with Tehran in all areas. Discussions on expansion of economic and trade ties and using Iran's experiences in various areas were among other topic of the meeting, he added.

"The two nations have cordial ties which should be expanded," Guelle said.

Khatami officially welcomed Guelle in Sa'adabad Palace on Tuesday afternoon. At the ceremony, attended by a number of high-ranking officials from both countries, the national anthem of both states were played and the two presidents reviewed a guard-of-honor.

President Guelle is also scheduled to meet Foreign Minister Kamal Kharrazi and other high-ranking officials to discuss ways of bolstering mutual ties as well as regional and international developments.

The Djiboutian president is accompanied on the trip by the country's foreign minister as well as ministers of health, financial affairs and international cooperation.

Several cooperation agreements are to be signed between the two parties this evening in the presence of President Khatami and his Djiboutian counterpart.

President Guelle arrived in Tehran on a three-day visit to discuss matters of mutual interest.