Advisers Urge Bush to Drop Steel Tariffs

WASHINGTON - White House advisers are urging President Bush to head off a global trade war by rolling back steep tariffs on imported steel, administration and industry officials said Monday.

If he concurs — he is still reviewing the matter, the White House spokesman said — Bush risks alienating steel companies and workers in states that are important for his re-election. If he doesn't, a broad range of U.S. products could face retaliatory sanctions from Europe and elsewhere, angering other voters.

A senior Bush adviser, speaking on condition of anonymity, said several key aides and agencies, including the office of the U.S. trade representative, have urged the president to drop the tariffs, imposed in March 2002 to ease foreign competition while the beleaguered U.S. steel industry consolidates and restructures.

"The EU gets what it wanted," said a steel industry official on Monday, even as the European Union renewed its threat to slap $2.2 billion in retaliatory sanctions on U.S. exports if the tariffs are not eliminated by Dec. 10.

But White House spokesman Scott McClellan said the president had not made a final decision on the tariffs, which range from 8 percent to 30 percent on certain kinds of foreign-made steel and are currently set to expire in March 2005.

The administration is still reviewing various options, said Richard Mills, spokesman for U.S. Trade Representative Robert Zoellick.

"We feel it's got to come from the president. It's unofficial until it does," said Rep. Joe Knollenberg, a leading voice on Capitol Hill to repeal the tariffs.

Since they were enacted last year, the tariffs have served as a flashpoint for global trade tensions that also had unintended consequences in this country, for steel consumers in key political states.

Bush imposed the tariffs and fulfilled a 2000 campaign promise to traditionally Democratic voters in West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania — three states the White House hopes to win in 2004. But foreign trading partners almost immediately protested, leading the World Trade Organization earlier this year to declare that the sanctions violate global trade rules.

European Union spokeswoman Arancha Gonzalez in Brussels, Belgium, said the 15-nation trading bloc would retaliate if the tariffs were not completely abolished, as demanded by the WTO.

"The U.S. knows this," Gonzalez said.