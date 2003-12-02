Leader Outlines Fourth Development Plan

TEHRAN (Mehr News Agency) -- Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Seyyed Ali Khamenei in a letter to President Khatami, in reference to article 110 of the Constitution, announced the general policies of the Fourth Development Plan, prepared in accordance with the country’s 20-year Vista Plan.

The general guidelines of the Fourth Development Plan of the Islamic Republic of Iran comprise articles entitled “Cultural, Scientific, and Technological Affairs,” and “Economic Affairs,” and 52 clauses and a recommendation. The full text of the statement from the Leader to the President, sent simultaneously to the Majlis and the Expediency Council, follows: Peace be upon you,

Following the announcement of the 20-year vista plan which, with the help of Allah, will be able to determine the direction of the country’s development and construction in line with the elevated goals of the Islamic Republic of Iran, now the general policies of the fourth development plan, the first part of the comprehensive 20-year vista plan, are announced according to article 110 of the Constitution.

It is expected that the framework of these policies and the highlighted points therein will help in the compilation of a comprehensive and practical plan for the 5-year period. The concern and close attention of your Excellency and the respected cabinet, as well as the Islamic Consultative Assembly (Majlis) will have a determining role in this respect.

It is essential to emphasize that since some of the general guidelines, explicitly stated in the third plan, have not received sufficient attention from the legislature and the executive. The respected Expediency Council as well as the legislature and the executive can remove the shortcoming in this plan.

I would like to sincerely thank the Expediency Council, the respected cabinet, the Management and Planning Organization, the Secretariat of the Expediency Council, as well as the active experts who played a role in drafting the general policies of the Fourth Development Plan.

A copy of the policies will be sent to the Majlis and the Expediency Council simultaneously.