TEHRAN (Mehr News Agency) -- Documentary “China and Beyond” directed by Hossein Dehbashi narrating historical relations of Iran, China, India, and Japan is to be broadcast on IRIB Channel 1 in the upcoming future.

Religion, language, script, morals, and politics of the Orient are among the issues treated throughout the TV series.

In filming India and Japan, different parts of these countries were looked at from an Iranian point of view but China was introduced merely through the capital Beijing due to the spread of the fatal disease SARS in the region, said the director. The life of Iranian immigrants living in the Eastern countries was one aspect of the documentary, said Dehbashi adding that, “Iranian immigrants have the least knowledge about Eastern countries, and we have attempted to open a window to depict the status of Asians to the Iranian people.”

“Iranians are familiar with India, Japan, and China only through films and dramatic arts. We have also tried to represent people and their cultures to the viewers through the documentary avoiding any deep treatment of political or social issues,” added Dehbashi.

He commented on their exploitation of photographs to summarize the information and the Japanese Haiku to preserve the rhythm of the series,” he added. The TV series is comprised of 24 episodes. RM/SRM END MNA