Leopards of the Mountain

The novel narrates the history and events of a mountainous region before and after the Islamic Revolution of Iran. People are fed up with the oppression of the Shah regime, the guards, and gendarmes and start to rise against the regime. They take their families into the mountain and then a severe battle takes place between the gendarmes and the local people. Those Days * Written by Ahmad Moradpour * Published by Soureh-Mehr Publications

The book includes several film scripts written by Iranian writers, mostly collected at the Art Bureau workshops. The film scripts have not been turned into films for several reasons; however, they review aspects of team work among cinematic figures. Hello My Dear * Written by Mah-Monir Kahbasi * Published by Soureh-Mehr Publications The book narrates a story about the Iran-Iraq war. “At far distance there was a large flame burning fire. He was catching his breath. He crossed the barbed wire. The land was warm and the hidden mines waiting to explode.”