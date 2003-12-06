Japan's PM Hopes to Visit Iraq as the Nation Mourns Deaths of Diplomats

TOKYO (AFP) -- Japan's Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi said Saturday he wanted to visit Iraq, as he prepared to send troops to the war-torn country despite growing objections at home after two Japanese diplomats were killed there.

"I don't know when it would be but I want to visit (Iraq) in the future," Koizumi told reporters after attending a funeral for the two diplomats slain in an ambush in northern Iraq a week ago.

Such a visit by the prime minister has already been rumored in some media.

Koizumi delivered a "tearful speech" at the government-sponsored funeral attended by 1,400 people, including Foreign Minister Yoriko Kawaguchi and U.S. Ambassador Howard Baker.

"I feel a deep sorrow for the loss of the two excellent diplomats and feel strong anger over this cruel attack," Koizumi told the televised funeral at Aoyama Funeral Hall.

He had to pause for some 20 seconds after he apparently choked with emotion, putting his fingers over his eyes.

"We will not forget your passion for your work and achievements," he said of Katsuhuko Oku, 45, and Masamori Inoue, 30, who were shot dead with their Iraqi driver near the city of Tikrit, the hometown of ousted president Saddam Hussein.

"In conformity with your wishes, the government is to work for the reconstruction of Iraq with the international community," he said. Asked afterwards about the speech, Koizumi told reporters: "Indeed, I was mortified beyond words."

The diplomats, who were not accompanied by armed guards, had been on the way to Tikrit to attend a conference on reconstruction efforts in northern Iraq.

Their deaths marked the first Japanese casualties in Iraq since the U.S.-led invasion in March.

The bodies of Oku, a London-based counselor, and Inoue, a third secretary at the Japanese Embassy in Baghdad, were flown to Japan on Thursday. The Foreign Ministry posthumously promoted Oku and Inoue to ambassador and first secretary respectively.

Their deaths came amid increasing opposition to the government's plan to send troops to Iraq to assist with reconstruction in response to a request from the United States.

A poll by the Kyodo News Agency after the deaths showed that the approval rating for the Koizumi government fell 7.8 points to 43.8 percent in the past month. The disapproval rating rose 7.3 points to 44.4 percent.

The poll, published Thursday, also showed that only 7.5 percent of Japanese voters believed Japan should send troops to Iraq as soon as possible, while one in three said troops should not be sent at all.

But Koizumi's government has said it remains committed to sending Japanese troops to "no-combat zones" in relatively safe southern Iraq on a reconstruction and humanitarian mission.

Nonetheless a spate of attacks on U.S.-led occupying forces has forced the government to delay deciding the timing for any troop dispatch.

Opposition parties have meanwhile retorted that there are no safe zones in Iraq.

The cabinet is expected to approve a basic deployment plan on Tuesday.