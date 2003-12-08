Pakistan, Kazakhstan to Sign Investment Pact

ISLAMABAD (IRNA) -- Pakistan and Kazakhstan are poised to sign bilateral investment treaty to boost their economic cooperation.

The treaty is to be signed during Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev's two-day visit, beginning on Monday upon an invitation by Pakitan's President General Pervez Musharraf.

A high-level delegation, including foreign affairs minister, education and science minister, industry and trade minister and 30 prominent businessmen will accompany the Kazakh president. A number of agreements and memoranda of understanding will be singed in presence of the two presidents to enhance cooperation in areas of common interest

The Kazakh president will also attend a Business Forum on 9th of December to which he is bringing 30 top businessmen from Kazakhstan.

The Forum will also launch President Nazarbayev's book 'Epicenter of Peace'.

Pakistan and Kazakhstan have set up Joint Ministerial / Economic Commission, which first met in January 1993. So far four meetings of JMC had taken place since its inception. A quadripartite Agreement on Traffic in transit between Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and China was signed in Islamabad on November 24, 1998.

The implementation rules of this agreement were finalized and signed at a ministerial level meeting of signatory countries on November 24, 1998.