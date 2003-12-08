Two Iranian Documentaries to Compete in Chinese Festival

TEHRAN (Mehr News Agency) -- Two Iranian documentaries will be screened at Competition Section of the Guangzhou International Film Festival to be held from December 13-21 in China.

“Parniyan” by Orod Atapour and “Dervish of Metals” by Mahmoud Yarloo are the Iranian documentaries, which will compete with a number of contenders from Denmark, Canada, the U.S., China, France, Germany, and Britain.

The managing director of the Iranian Documentary and Experimental Film Center Mohammad Afarideh is one of the members of the jury. MMS/IS END MNA