Dialogue Among Civilizations Confab to Open in Spain

Madrid (IRNA) -- The two-day conference dubbed `Dialogue Among Civilizations' scheduled to open in the historical Spanish city of Toledo will be attended by a number of high-ranking Iranian and Spanish officials.

Iran's Ambassador to Madrid Morteza Alviri here on Saturday told IRNA that in the meeting, specialists from both countries will discuss holding the international summit conference on dialogue among civilization in the Spanish city of Barcelona in the summer of 2004.

He noted that `dialogue among civilizations', `economy's role in international relations', `culture and civil society' and `international issues and future perspectives' are the basic focal topics to be examined at the Toledo meeting.

"Former head of the Center for Dialogue Among Civilizations, Javad Faridzadeh, two scholars Mehdi Hosseinian Rad and Touba Kermani, Foreign Minister's Advisor Qassem Qassemzadeh and Iran's envoy to UNESCO Mehdi Jalali are among the 16 Iranian experts to attend the Toledo conference.

The diplomat added that an equal number of Spanish specialists are also due to attend the event.

Alviri said that the seminar has been organized within the framework of the agreement reached between President Mohammad Khatami and the Spanish Prime Minister Jose Maria Aznar during the visit of Iran's president to Spain in mid-fall of 2002.

The agreement pertained to organizing an international conference in the field, particularly centering on dialogue between the West and East.

"Spain is a country of ancient cultural and historical background, where disciples of various religions have always coexisted peacefully and free from tension," he added.

The official noted that given the land has been dominated by Muslim rulers for eight centuries up to the 15th century, the Spanish culture has been deeply influenced by Islam, which contributes to the understanding between the two nations.

He said that Spain's significant political stance is due to its past EU presidency, extensive relations with the North and Latin American states as well as attempts to bolster ties with Asian countries.

"Such features mark the great importance of the upcoming international conference throughout the world," he added.

Turning to the commemoration of the anniversary of the 600th year of official ties between Iran and Spain to be held in Madrid and Barcelona on Tuesday and Wednesday, he said that a similar ceremony is to be held in Tehran in two weeks.

The ceremony to be accompanied by photography and historical documents exhibition will be attended by experts and officials from both countries who will examine ways of extending bilateral ties by assessing the history of the relations between the two states.