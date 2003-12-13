AFC Fines Iran $10,000 for Crowd Trouble

TEHRAN (Mehr News Agency) -- The Asian Football Confederation Friday fined Iran 10,000 dollars and reduced the penalty it imposed on Iran from three to one national match in an empty stadium Friday.

The AFC issued its verdict after its Disciplinary Committee and Iran's representative offered their reports in a summit on Dec. 12.

DPR Korea was also fined 8,000 dollars and deprived of playing in the confederation's competitions in 2004 for ignoring the rules and regulations.

Talking to Mehr, the international affairs manager of Iran’s Football Federation said the AFC’s Disciplinary Committee was convinced to lessen the punishment due to the IFF’s follow-up.

Following the crowd trouble in the 100,000-seater Azadi Stadium, western Tehran, on Nov. 12, the confederation had announced Wednesday Iran would play its next three national games at home without spectators.

Hassan Ghaffari added the committee has warned Iran will face heavy penalty if such an event occurs again.

According to the latest AFC decision, Iran will play its first 2006 World Cup preliminary match in an empty stadium at home.

North Korea walked off the pitch of Azadi Stadium in the 60th minute of its Asian Cup qualifier versus Iran when a firecracker was thrown onto the field, slightly injuring the Korean midfielder Su Hyok Chol.

Iran was ahead 1-0 in the second leg as veteran skipper Ali Daei converted a penalty three minutes before the incident.

On Dec. 10, Iran was announced the 3-0 winner of the second leg.

The Group D-bound Iran handed North Korea a 3-1 defeat in their first-leg match in Pyongyang on Oct. 29. Hereunder come the Group D standings after the AFC's decisions (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Iran 6 5 0 1 16 5 15 Jordan 6 5 0 1 13 6 15 Lebanon 6 1 1 4 2 8 4 North Korea 6 0 1 5 2 14 1