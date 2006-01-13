NATO denies discussion on military action against Iran

Brussels (IRNA) -- The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Thursday categorically denied media reports that the 26-member western alliance was discussing to take military action against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

"On Iran, let's be clear. There has been absolutely no discussion in NATO of military action," NATO spokesman James Appathurai told reporters in Brussels.

"Obviously NATO does not have a lead when it comes to negotiations surrounding the question of Iran's nuclear program," he said.

The spokesman added that NATO fully supports the EU-3 and the IAEA in their efforts to negotiate a solution to Iran's nuclear program.

Iran signed Additional Protocol to Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) in 2003 to give the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) 'objective guarantee' that Iranian nuclear program will not be deviated from civilian purpose.

IAEA Charter specified that Additional Protocol to NPT as 'objective guarantee' to ensure that nuclear programs of the member states will not be diverted to military purpose.

President Mahmud Ahmadinejad said in his address to UN General Assembly last September that Iranian nuclear program is in line with Safeguards Agreement of UN nuclear agency and open to IAEA inspection.

"Iranian nuclear program is transparent and in line with Safeguards Agreement of IAEA. Cameras of UN nuclear agency are installed on all Iranian nuclear sites," President Ahmadinejad said.