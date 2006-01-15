Ranks of civil servants show first signs of cuts

LONDON (Guardian) -- The number of civil servants has started to fall in response to the government's efforts to cut tens of thousands of jobs from the public payroll, official data showed on Saturday.

The Office for National Statistics released figures showing there were 567,000 civil servants in the third quarter of last year, a drop of 3,000 over the previous 12 months.

If the reclassification of magistrates court staff from local authorities to the civil service was excluded, the fall was 15,000, the government statistician said.

Gordon Brown announced an ambitious target to reduce civil service numbers by 70,000 in the spending review of summer 2004 after an efficiency review by Sir Peter Gershon.

In the pre-budget report last month, Brown said 25,000 jobs had already been cut, more than a third of the target number.

At face value the ONS data suggested the fall in the number of civil servants may not have been as large as Brown claimed, but the Treasury insisted its figures were accurate. It said there were key differences between its numbers and those of the ONS but both pointed to the same thing.

The ONS figures cover the whole UK whereas the Treasury's count only England. Also, the Treasury counts full-time equivalent posts whereas the ONS counts total employees, and the Treasury figures include military administration staff but the ONS's do not.

"What the chancellor announced in the pre-budget report is entirely consistent with our Gershon targets," said a spokesman.

John Philpott, economist at the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development, said: "This news shows that Gershon is starting to have an effect. The argument that it has not been working has been put to bed.

"And you can't argue that progress has been slow either. There will also be more substantial effects from this in 2006."

The Public and Commercial Services union reacted angrily, saying that Gordon Brown should spend less time boasting about how many civil servants he had got rid of and focus instead on the impact the cuts were having on ordinary people.

"It is quite clear that Gershon is beginning to bite but for all the wrong reasons. People are having to wait longer to get benefits and advice on finding a job. This is unacceptable because these are the services that the most vulnerable in society rely on," said the union's general secretary, Mark Serwotka.

The ONS said total public sector employment was 5.826 million in the third quarter, down 24,000 from the second quarter but 72,000 up on a year earlier.

The quarterly fall was the biggest since quarterly numbers were first recorded in the late 1990s, while the rise of 72,000 compared to a rise of 112,000 in the previous 12 months.

George Osborne, the Conservative shadow chancellor, jumped on the annual increase. "The continued growth in the size of the public sector since 1997 has resulted in a vastly uneven economy with the public sector growing much faster than the private. The tragedy is that so many of the new jobs are in Whitehall and administrative posts.

"It is a great shame that, while Gordon Brown has spent his time and taxpayers' money rapidly expanding the public sector, we have not seen essential public services improve at the same rate."

The data showed that the number of frontline staff had been rising.

There was an increase of 45,000 in health and social work employees and 25,000 in education. It also showed an increase in private sector jobs of 249,000 over the same period, three times as much as the public sector.