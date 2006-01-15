EU to confirm eurozone inflation slowed in Dec but rebounds likely

FRANKFURT (AFP) -- Eurozone indicators to be released next week will probably confirm that eurozone inflation slowed down at the end of last year but is likely to move higher again in January, economists have said.

Eurostat, the European Union's statistics office, is expected on January 19 to confirm its provisional estimate that inflation slowed to 2.2 percent in December from 2.3 percent in November and a peak of 2.6 percent in September.

But Eurostat's is also likely to confirm, when it publishes its harmonized index of consumer prices, that inflation is expected to edge higher again at the start of this year, the economists said.

"We expect inflation to edge back up a touch in January, to a projected 2.4 percent, driven partly by larger than usual seasonal increases in utility prices, as companies try to claw back some of the margin loss associated with last year's sharp increase in oil and gas prices," said Kevin Gaynor and Natalie Dempster of Royal Bank of Scotland.

European Central Bank (ECB) president Jean-Claude Trichet said on Thursday that inflation could move higher again in the short term, and cast doubt on some economists' forecasts that it was certain to decline later in the year.

Trichet said many such forecasts were based on an assumption that spot oil prices would remain at the slightly lower levels seen at the end of last year, whereas oil prices have gone up again in January and remain very volatile.

He said the ECB saw no reason to change its previous projections of annual average inflation rates of 2.1 percent in 2006 and 2.0 percent in 2007, after 2.2 percent in 2005.

Barclays Capital economist Nick Matthews said there was even a risk that the December 2005 inflation figure could be revised up to 2.3 percent from the provisional 2.2 percent estimate.

"Stronger than expected Dutch HICP inflation significantly raises the risk that the final eurozone December HICP rate is revised up," he said.

Dutch consumer prices rose 0.5 percent month-on-month and 2.1 percent year-on-year in December on the HICP (Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices).

Final German and Italian inflation reports are expected to confirm the provisional figures, and French HICP inflation was in line with expectations.

Meanwhile, core inflation is expected to remain benign, with Eurostat's main core inflation measure projected to come in unchanged at 1.4 percent.

But the ECB is giving limited weight to core inflation measures in its monetary policy decisions.

"There would be little justification for giving priority to indicators of underlying inflation over ... a broadly-based analysis of the shocks driving prices," it said in its November monthly bulletin.

Eurozone industrial production figures, to be released on January 18, will probably show a rebound in output in November 2005 after two months of declines, economists said.

"After the miserable reading in October, industrial production should have rebounded in November," said Lorenzo Codogno of Bank of America.

Economists expect output to rise 0.9 percent in November after a 0.8 percent fall the month before.

And the economic recovery should lead to further gains in the months ahead. "Leading indicators and industrial orders project a sparkling December and continuing momentum at the beginning of 2006," said Codogno.

Markets will also keep an eye on French data for household consumption of manufactured goods on January 20, which will provide the first indication of retail spending in December.

Spending is likely to remain firm after the strong 1.1-percent rise recorded in November.

"Retail sales were strong for most of 2005, and we do not expect the December data to change the situation," BNP Paribas economists said.