Feedstock for three petrochemical projects to be supplied soon

TEHRAN (PIN) – Needed feedstock for three major petrochemical projects will be delivered to Pars Special Economic Energy Zone in Assaluyeh and the projects will start production in late February.

Mehdi Saqafi, director of petrochemical projects of Pars Special Economic Energy Zone told Petroenergy Information Network that urea and ammonia plats of Ghadir Petrochemical Complex, the fourth aromatic project of Borzuyeh Petrochemical Complex and the fourth methanol project of Zagros Petrochemical Complex are going through pre-commissioning.

He stated that pre-commissioning projects will be finished in late February.

The official noted that the fourth aromatic project of Borzuyeh Petrochemical Complex is among strategic plans of the Third Economic Development Plan to be implemented by the National Petrochemical Company and the plant is to produce 750,000 tons paraxylene, 430,000 tons benzene and 100,000 tons orthoxylene per year as main products.

Also, the fourth methanol project of Zagros Petrochemical Complex will be capable of producing 1.65 million tons methanol per year.

The fertilizer plant of Ghadir Petrochemical Complex will also produce 75,000 tons ammonia, 1.075 tons urea and 10,000 tons ammonium sulfate per year.